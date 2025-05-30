Liverpool's summer transfer business has gotten off to an incredibly exciting start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's early departure from Liverpool to Real Madrid has been confirmed, with the club set to make around £10 million for releasing him early, and Jeremie Frimpong is set to come in immediately as his replacement for just £29.5 million.

It now appears a deal for Florian Wirtz, who is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, is on the brink of being completed, with a monster bid tabled.

Liverpool submit club record bid to sign Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring at EURO 2024 with a goal against Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wirtz is on of the hottest properties in world football right now, with plenty of suitors across Europe.

His 15 goals and 16 assists in all competitions helped Bayer Leverkusen to second placed Bundesliga finish, a Champions League quarter-final and a DFB Pokal semi-final, while he won Bundesliga Player of the Season for a second year in a row.

Florian Wirtz on the ball against Michael Olise in the Bundesliga (Image credit: Getty Images)

It now appears Liverpool are prepared to break their club record transfer in order to bring him to Anfield.

Reliable transfer journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that a bid worth €130 million (£109 million) has been submitted to Bayer Leverkusen from Liverpool to sign Wirtz.

Sport BILD have suggested the breakdown would be a £100 million fixed fee, with around £10-12 million in bonuses. They suggest that the bonuses would include targets such as qualifying for and winning the Champions League.

The report also suggests that a contract until 2030 has already been agreed between club and player, and that both clubs are closely aligned on the fee, so an agreement is ‘a matter of time’.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot with the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It would represent a huge increase on the fee paid for Darwin Nunez in 2022, which was in the region of €85 million according to Transfermarkt, but would still be below what Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez, the most expensive Premier League signing ever, in 2023.

FourFourTwo believes the move can only be a positive for Liverpool. It signals their intent to stay at the top of English football, and top class depth will help them as they look to achieve big on all fronts next season.