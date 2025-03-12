Liverpool star 'in trouble' for League Cup final as Arne Slot issues injury update

Liverpool will likely be without a key player for the final against Newcastle on Sunday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool goes off injured during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Liverpool could be missing a key player for the League Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could be without a key player for the League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday, with injuries against PSG on Tuesday giving the Dutchman an issue to deal with.

Defeat to PSG in the Champions League means that Liverpool will look to go all out to win a Premier League and League Cup double this season, which would still represent huge success in Arne Slot's first season at Anfield.

They'll likely have to do so without Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, with the right-back going off injured in th 73rd minute after falling awkwardly. Jarrel Quansah stepped in to replace him, and with Conor Bradley also on the sidelines the young defender looks set to start at Wembley on Sunday.

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander Arnold

Liverpool's English defender #66 Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts following an injury during the last 16 second leg UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold went down in some pain on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock highlighted his concern over Alexander-Arnold's injury, which Slot later confirmed while also highlighting the extent of Ibrahima Konate's issue.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is in trouble," Warnock said via BBC Sport’s live blog. "He has hurt himself. He fell awkwardly. That is so sore, the way he rolled on his ankle.”

Liverpool's English defender #66 Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts following an injury during the last 16 second leg UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Liverpool right-back is a major doubt to face Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot later said in his post-match press conference: “I have to ask [about the extent of injuries] but for me Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury. With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign.

“And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday.”

Slot isn't concerned about the fatigue his team might have suffered going 120 minutes against PSG on Tuesday before losing on penalties, however, highlighting how a trip to Wembley will help alleviate any issues his team might be facing.

“The good thing is we play a final on Sunday, so mentally that’s probably the best you can ask for, because this is what we are playing football for: to play finals," Slot highlighted.

Liverpool, England - March 11: Jarell Quansah of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Quansah looks likely to play on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

“And then there are two-and-a-half weeks in between before we start the season again. And if we can play nine times with this intensity – and the ones we play at home with the same intensity from the fans as well – then I am really looking forward to the end of the season.”

In FourFourTwo's view, losing Alexander-Arnold could be a huge blow for Liverpool. While Newcastle are missing Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes is still more than a sound replacement and will likely cause Quansah a lot of problems on a big Wembley pitch. Picking themselves up to go again is another aspect to consider, with the mental toil of being knocked out the Champions League an issue to overcome as well.

