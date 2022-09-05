Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi fit to face Real Madrid but Carl Starfelt misses out
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is available for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid but Carl Starfelt will miss out.
Japan forward Furuhashi went off five minutes into Celtic’s 4-0 win over Rangers on Saturday after hurting his shoulder in a challenge with John Lundstram.
However, he was back on the training pitch at Lennoxtown on Monday morning and will compete with his replacement on Saturday, Giorgos Giakoumakis, for a place in the starting line-up.
✨We never stop! #UCL | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/SjlwezD7Lw— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 5, 2022
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “Kyogo hurt his shoulder and trained this morning. He looked OK so he is available.
“I haven’t made a decision on whether he will play or not but, in terms of him training and doing everything in training, he was fine.”
Starfelt went off with a knee problem early in the second half of Saturday’s derby. Moritz Jenz replaced the Sweden centre-back to make his fifth appearance of the season.
Postecoglou added: “We haven’t had an exact diagnosis. It’s nothing too serious but it will probably keep him out for a couple of weeks.”
