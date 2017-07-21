Cerci: I gave up a lot of money to leave Atletico

Alessio Cerci made a significant financial sacrifice to end his disappointing spell at Atletico Madrid and clinch a permanent return to Serie A with Verona.

Italy forward Cerci joined Verona on a free transfer this month following the mutual termination of his Atletico contract.

He joined Atletico from Torino in 2014, but made just seven league appearances for Diego Simeone's men and was loaned out to AC Milan and Genoa in the 2015-16 season.

Cerci saw just 14 minutes of LaLiga action last campaign, but is now hopeful he can rediscover his best playing with Antonio Cassano and Giampaolo Pazzini.

"I gave up a lot of money to come to Verona, because I believe in myself," Cerci told a media conference

"I know I can still give so much to football and Verona is the right place to restart. My goal is to find myself, my goal is to find the Alessio Cerci that everyone knew two years ago.

"Playing with Antonio Cassano and Giampaolo Pazzini? Everything is possible, especially if you make yourself available and want to get involved.

"Obviously these choices are up to the coach, but I'm at his complete disposal for anything."