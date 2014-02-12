Cerezo Osaka venture thrills striker Forlan

Speaking in the native language during his first press conference in Japan on Wednesday, the 34-year-old was delighted to be starting the new chapter of his career.



The former Manchester United, Inter and Atletico Madrid striker was pleased to be given the opportunity to perform in Japan.



"I'll try to do my best for Cerezo Osaka. I hope to see more of the team in the coming weeks. I appreciate the Japanese government and J.League giving me the opportunity to play here," Forlan said.



"I've been a fan of Japan for a long time. I've been to Japan three times and received wonderful hospitality. I brought a lot of hopes and dreams here."



Forlan, applauded for his efforts in speaking Japanese, hopes to help Cerezo improve on last season's fourth-place finish.



"Cerezo Osaka climbed up fourth in the table last season, so I want to work hard to get good results in all the matches this season," he said.



"Thank you very much."