Chamakh describes Arsenal's silent pain

"We're all gutted. But disappointment is normal as a player and as a fan," Chamakh told Reuters after his team's last-gasp 2-1 loss to Birmingham City in the English League Cup Final on Sunday.

The Londoners were chasing their first trophy since the 2005 FA Cup and the hurt etched all over the players' faces was clear to see as they made their way to the team bus.

"There was no shouting after the match. No one spoke. Arsene (Wenger, Arsenal's manager) said nothing at all. We could have won this match, that's what's annoying.

"But anyway we're playing on Wednesday so we have to get back on track," the 27-year-old, who joined last year from Ligue 1 club Girondins Bordeaux, said of Arsenal's fifth-round FA Cup replay against third-tier Leyton Orient.

Arsenal are also in the hunt for their first Premier League title since 2004 and on March 8 play their last 16 second leg against Champions League favourites Barcelona in Spain holding a 2-1 advantage.