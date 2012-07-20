Chamberlain: Asian support proves Gunners' size

The 18-year-old England international will visit Malaysia, China and Hong Kong as part of the North London club's pre-season preparation

"When I first came to Arsenal [the size of the club's support] was one of the most surprising things for me," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Arsenal's official website.

"You have people from Malaysia, South Africa, America and Australia all supporting Arsenal and it makes you realise how big a club this is. It's amazing to think of fans on the other side of the world supporting the club so much. It will be really nice to go out there and connect with them.

"I've heard about last year's trip and I've been told the fans are so enthusiastic and really love the club and the players. They give a lot to the club and to the players, so it is nice to give something back to them."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has not enjoyed much of a break this summer, having been a member of England's Euro 2012 squad. The tour will represent an opportunity for the former Southampton forward to hit peak condition in time for the start of the new campaign on August 18.

"I hope to work on my fitness and gain more experience, and I am sure we will have a good time too," he said.

"Obviously it is a good start to the season and hopefully I will do as well as I can out there and push on."

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 26 appearances for the Gunners in his debut season in North London, and will be aiming to further improve his standing in the Premier League in 2012/13.