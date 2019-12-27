Chambers back in Arsenal squad for Chelsea clash

Arsenal will welcome back Calum Chambers from suspension for Sunday’s Premier League clash with London rivals Chelsea.

Defender Chambers missed the Boxing Day draw at Bournemouth having picked up his fifth top-flight booking of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli will be assessed on the hamstring injury which kept him sidelined at the Vitality Stadium, while Rob Holding (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are absent.

Chelsea full-backs Marcos Alonso and Reece James will be given last-minute fitness checks ahead of the short trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Alonso and James both missed out on the Blues’ 2-0 home loss to Southampton on Boxing Day through injury and will be handed late fitness tests.

Boss Frank Lampard could rotate resources again to combat the festive fixture glut, with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic possibly restored to the starting line-up.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Papastathopoulos, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Ozil, Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Martinez, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Mavropanos, Guendouzi, Willock, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Pepe.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson, James, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Kante, Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Batshuayi, Caballero, Gilmour, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.