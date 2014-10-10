Chambers delighted with first England start

Chambers, who crossed from Southampton in the close-season, played at right-back for Roy Hodgson in the absence of Glen Johnson and John Stones.

The 19-year-old impressed in England's cruisy win - which saw Phil Jagielka, Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck and Andros Townsend all score - and said he loved the experience.

"I really enjoyed it," Chambers said.

"It's an honour for me to play for my country and especially get a start, and we put in a performance and got a win, which is good.



"The first half they were tough to break down and it was a bit frustrating but we kept doing the things we wanted to do and eventually it paid off and we got the goals we wanted.

"It is difficult [playing against such a defensive side]... you are not very used to it.

"But you have just got to move the ball quickly, take fewer touches and do what we worked on on the training pitch and put it into practice tonight.

"We will go into it [the Estonia match on Sunday] confident... and take the positives from this game into that one."

Jack Wilshere caught the eye in central midfield for England in their big win and Chambers was praised his Arsenal team-mate.

"He did very well," Chambers added.

"He is a class player and you can see that in the games he plays at Arsenal. He is a quality player and did really well tonight."