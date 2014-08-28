Chambers, Delph, Colback win England call-ups

Chambers, Delph and Colback - of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United respectively - are three of four players who could make their full international debuts against Norway ad Switzerland next month, along with Tottenham's Danny Rose.

England first play Norway in a friendly at Wembley on Wednesday before starting their Euro 2016 qualification campaign in Basel on September 8.

Coach Roy Hodgson has chosen to begin life without cap centurions Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard - both of whom retired after the World Cup - with a youthful squad.

Delph was tipped for an England call-up last term after an outstanding season for Villa, and the 24-year-old has finally been rewarded for his form.

Chambers, who switched from Southampton to Arsenal for a reported £16million fee in July, has looked comfortable in the heart of his new side's defence in recent weeks.

Still only 19, Chambers, and Everton's 20-year-old centre-back John Stones, give Hodgson young options in defence.

Tottenham winger Andros Townsend also returns to the squad after missing the World Cup due to injury.



Newly appointed captain Wayne Rooney will lead the line again up front, while the likes of Jordan Henderson and Jack Wilshere may be asked to play more senior roles in a midfield missing the experience of retired pair Gerrard and Lampard.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion), Joe Hart (Manchester City)

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Calum Chambers (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Everton)

Midfielders: Jack Colback (Newcastle United), Fabian Delph (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Milner (Manchester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) Raheem Sterling (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rickie Lambert (Liverpool), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United)