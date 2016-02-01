Chambers enjoying Arsenal midfield role

Calum Chambers says he is enjoying the opportunity to play in midfield and is open to continuing there if it means he will be afforded more first-team appearances for Arsenal.

The former Southampton defender, 21, has only started in two of his 10 Premier League appearances this season, with manager Arsene Wenger preferring other options.

Chambers did get a start in midfield and scored with an impressive long-range goal in Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Burnley on Saturday and now he wants to kick on.

"I have started training in that holding midfield role and played a few games there which was enjoyable," he told the club's official website.

"I still see myself as a centre-back and maybe a holding central midfielder. It gives you an opportunity to play.

"If you are [able to play] in different positions it gives you more of a chance to play and having the knowledge where you want the ball in different positions."

Chambers revealed he has used his time out of the side to learn from his more experienced team-mates in games and training, but is ready to force his way into Wenger's plans.

He continued: "I'm just concentrating on getting games and training hard and trying to get myself in the squad and the team. You can't let yourself get frustrated and you have to remain focused.

"I want to be in the first team now. I'm training as hard as I can and learning and you take it on the chin.

"I'm learning in the background. I feel like I'm learning in training and watching players in my positions."