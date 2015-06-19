Champions Celtic open at Partick, promoted Hearts visit Dundee

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will begin the defence of their title away at Partick Thistle, while newly promoted Hearts also hit the road to visit Dundee.

Celtic cantered to the title for the fourth season running last season, finishing 17 points clear of second-placed Aberdeen.

Ronny Deila's men were 3-0 victors at Firhill Stadium in February, and they return to start their campaign on August 8. The Glasgow side's first match at Celtic Park is on August 15 against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Edinburgh side Hearts won the Scottish Championship to earn an immediate return to the top flight and open with a visit to Dundee, while Motherwell are the visitors to Tynecastle on August 12.

Motherwell defeated Rangers 6-1 on aggregate in a Premiership relegation tie to avoid dropping to the second tier, and will hope to do better this time around starting at home to Dundee United.

Inverness had a 2014-15 to remember, securing a first venture into Europe after finishing third while also winning the Scottish FA Cup. John Hughes' men begin the new season with a visit to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone.

Last year's runners-up Aberdeen start at home as Kilmarnock visit Pittodrie, while Ross County face off against Hamilton Academical.