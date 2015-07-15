Champions League goals key to Martinez's Atleti transfer

Atletico Madrid belatedly confirmed Jackson Martinez's switch from Porto to Spain's capital on Wednesday - over a fortnight after the striker revealed the deal was done.

Martinez claimed at the Copa America on June 26 that he would be joining Atleti, confirming a deal that had been expected for a while, before Porto corroborated that on July 1 - with the Colombia international following the path of compatriot and fellow striker Radamel Falcao.

Atletico sporting director Jose Luis Caminero was thrilled to secure Martinez's signature and cited the 28-year-old's record in the UEFA Champions League as critical to the transfer.

"We are very pleased with the agreement, as Jackson Martinez is an extraordinary striker, capable of solving quickly within the area after any attacking move," the former midfielder said in a statement.

"I'm sure he will greatly enhance the potential of our workforce and will contribute a lot to the group.

"We are delighted with his move because he is a player used to competing at a high level at Porto, who has excelled very much in important competitions like the Champions League."

In 24 Champions League games with Porto, Martinez scored 13 goals, including eight in 10 in 2014-15.

In 2011, Falcao moved to the Vicente Calderon from Porto - having scored 41 league goals in two seasons at the Estadio do Dragao.

Falcao went on to win the UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey in Spain, scoring 52 goals in 68 La Liga appearances.

Martinez departs Portugal after three seasons where he scored 67 goals in 90 matches in the Primeira Liga.

The Colombian forward effectively replaces Mario Mandzukic in Diego Simeone's squad, with the Croatia international having joined Juventus.