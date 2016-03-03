Champions League top priority for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested Real Madrid have conceded the Liga title and are now fully focused on lifting the Champions League.

Madrid have fallen nine points behind league leaders Barcelona in recent weeks and that gap will widen should the Catalan giants get something from their game in hand against Rayo Vallecano on Thursday.

The decline of Zinedine Zidane's side's bid for the crown started with a disappointing draw at Malaga and was swiftly followed by a 1-0 home defeat to city rivals Atletico Madrid.

With 11 games to play Ronaldo – who has scored 35 goals in all competitions – has acknowledged winning the league may be a challenge too far and hinted European success is now their top priority.

"This [his goalscoring feats] is a result of years of hard work and dedication," the Portugal international said at a promotional event in Madrid.

"I want to keep the momentum despite things being complicated in the league campaign.

"We're still in the Champions League and that's a competition that motivates everyone connected with the club, especially as no-one has won as many titles in the European Cup as we have.

"So all is not lost."

Madrid have a 2-0 lead over Roma from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and host the Serie A side next Tuesday.