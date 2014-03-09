Championship: Blackburn 1 Burnley 2

The striker found the net for the 25th time this season on Sunday, capping an excellent comeback from Sean Dyche's men as they overcame Lancashire neighbours Blackburn for the first time since 1979.

The victory moves Burnley eight points clear of third-place Derby County, edging them ever closer to a return to the Premier League after a four-year absence.

Burnley threatened early on and had ball in the net after eight minutes through Sam Vokes, only for the striker's effort to be ruled out for offside.

But it was Blackburn who struck the first blow after 24 minutes as Jordan Rhodes turned home his first goal in nine games with a smart close-range finish.

The hosts seemed to gain in confidence following that goal and were unfortunate not to double their lead just before the break as Burnley defender Ben Mee cleared off the line from Jason Lowe.

Rhodes then hit the post 10 minutes into the second half as fortune continued to favour Burnley, who levelled on 73 minutes through Jason Shackell.

The defender rose highest to head home Ross Wallace's free-kick, finding the net again at Ewood Park after doing the same in last season's corresponding fixture.

From there Burnley had all the momentum and found what proved to be the winner six minutes later when Ings slotted into the net from Wallace's pull back after Blackburn had failed to deal with a ball into the box.

Blackburn did have chances to equalise in the closing stages, Lowe drawing a fine save from Tom Heaton, but Burnley held on to end 35 years of hurt.