Championship leaders West Brom sign Sako

Championship leaders West Brom have boosted their promotion push with the signing of free agent Bakary Sako.

The Mali international, who was available after ending an injury ravaged spell at Crystal Palace, has signed a season-long contract.

Sako scored 15 goals for Wolves in his last Championship season in 2014-15 and said he wanted to link up with Baggies boss Darren Moore.

"He played a big part," Sako told the club's website. "A lot of Premier League clubs wanted me but as soon as I knew Darren wanted to see me I went to see him straight away and we clicked.

"The way he manages players, the way he talks, he's passionate and I love that, that's why I came here."

Posting on Twitter, Sako added: "I also would like to thank the people at Crystal Palace, the club and even more the fans for the incredible support and love I've felt during my time there, through the ups and downs."

West Brom have won their last three league games and sit a point clear of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in the Championship table.