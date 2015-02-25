Championship: Nottingham Forest 2 Bournemouth 1

Freedman took over from Stuart Pearce early this month and has helped turn results around since taking charge at the Championship club.

The former Bolton boss looked on course for a first defeat when Andrew Surman opened the scoring in spectacular fashion with a long-range strike three minutes in at the City Ground.

Forest were level before the half-hour mark, though, when Jamaal Lascelles fired home a loose ball from a corner before the turnaround was complete on the stroke of half-time.

Henri Lansbury was the man to get the winner as he expertly curled in a free-kick, although Forest were made to survive a couple of late scares.

Ben Osborn dribbled into the area and fired straight at Karl Darlow before the Forest goalkeeper saw Brett Pitman's header loop over the crossbar.

The result continues Bournemouth's recent decline, with Eddie Howe's side now winless in four as their automatic promotion hopes begin to fade.