Championship Preview: Cherries ready Jones

Cardiff City striker Jones joined the Championship leaders on loan until the end of the season last week as Howe strengthened his squad ahead of their last seven games of the campaign.

Jones has already scored 11 league goals this season, and Howe is confident he can make the difference against sixth-placed Ipswich - who sit just six points adrift of Bournemouth.

"To get one [a striker] of Kenwyne's experience and quality, I'm delighted with the signing," Howe told the club's official website. "We hope he can have a big impact.

"I think he is different. He's a big presence, he's a big strong lad, he knows where the goal is and technically he is good as well which is always important for us.

"I just think he's an option to have at a key stage of the season for us, and if he can inspire us to more points then I think it will be well worth bringing him in."

Elsewhere in the race for promotion, second-placed Watford travel to struggling Derby County, who have dropped to fifth following a run of six games without victory.

Middlesbrough, who sit just a point adrift of Bournemouth in third, host relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic, while Norwich City visit Brighton and Hove Albion.

Only six points separate the top six ahead of an exciting finale, and things are equally as interesting at the bottom.

Blackpool could find themselves relegated on Saturday if they were to lose at Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United beat Birmingham City at St Andrews 24 hours earlier.

Millwall and Wigan are the other two sides currently occupying the relegation places, and they face tough challenges on Friday with the former facing London rivals Charlton Athletic while Wigan travel to Middlesbrough.

There will be another London derby at Craven Cottage with play-off hopefuls Brentford Fulham's visitors.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest entertain Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday host Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers travel to Leeds United and Reading play Cardiff.