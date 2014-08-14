Championship Preview: Wells rallies Terriers

Huddersfield suffered a dismal start to the season, going down 4-0 at home to Bournemouth last weekend.

That defeat was swiftly followed by the departure of boss Mark Robins on Sunday, with the club's academy manager Mark Lillis taking temporary charge.

Huddersfield's poor start was in danger of being exacerbated in the League Cup on Tuesday as they trailed 3-1 at League One Chesterfield before mounting a late comeback to win 5-3 in extra-time.

Wells, who scored a hat-trick in that game, believes now is the time for the club to display its unity.

"This is the time that we have to pull together," he told the club's official website.

"Change happens in football, although this is a first for me. We have to move on now, because the football continues and this is our livelihood.

"We represent Huddersfield Town, so we've started again. It hurts that we got beaten at home in such a fashion.

"Nobody should overlook the talented players we have at the club. We just have to make it work."

Wells and his team-mates face a stiff test of their resolve when they visit recently relegated Cardiff City, who scored the first Football League goal of 2014-15 when Kenwyne Jones netted in Friday's 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Norwich City and Fulham, the other two sides to drop down from the Premier League, also failed to win on their return to the second tier and both will be hoping for a more positive outcome against Watford and Millwall respectively.

Fulham's conquerors, Ipswich Town, travel to Reading while Norwich's vanquishers Wolves visit fellow newcomers Rotherham United.

David Hockaday takes charge of Leeds United at Elland Road for the first time in the league against Middlesbrough, while Bob Peeters also makes his home managerial debut for Charlton Athletic against Wigan Athletic, who were dumped out of the League Cup at League Two Burton Albion in midweek.

Early leaders Bournemouth play host to Mark Warburton's Brentford, who squeezed past Dagenham and Redbridge on penalties in the League Cup on Tuesday after an incredible 6-6 draw.

There is a Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road as Blackpool welcome Blackburn Rovers while Derby County, who agonisingly missed out on promotion in the play-off final last year, host Sheffield Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Bolton Wanderers take on Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City face Brighton and Hove Albion.