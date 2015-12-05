Championship Review: Late win sends Brighton top

Brighton rallied to earn a dramatic late 3-2 win at home to Charlton Athletic and leapfrog Middlesbrough to return to the top of the Championship on Saturday.

Chris Hughton's men were 2-0 down within five minutes but on-loan Manchester United striker James Wilson scored his first goal for the club early in the second half.

Tomer Hemed and Bobby Zamora completed a fine comeback in the final seven minutes of normal time, as Charlton's late collapse at the Amex Stadium saw them slip into the relegation zone.

Brighton's win was given added significance by that fact that both Hull City and Burnley slipped up, allowing the top two to break clear of the chasing pack, at least until third-placed Derby County tackle Sheffield Wednesday away on Sunday.

Steve Bruce's Tigers lost 2-1 at Leeds United, who claimed only their second home league win of the season as supporters continued to protest against owner Massimo Cellini.

Burnley's nine-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Preston North End in the Lancashire derby. Will Keane got the better of twin brother Michael to put Simon Grayson's men ahead and Daniel Johnson secured local bragging rights.

Cardiff City climbed into the top six by winning a five-goal thriller at Bolton, Anthony Pilkington volleying in the winner with 10 minutes to play to condemn the Championship's bottom club to a 3-2 defeat.

Huddersfield climbed out of the bottom three with an impressive 2-0 win at Birmingham City, Joe Lolley and Nahki Wells on the scoresheet.

Paul Lambert's fine start as Blackburn Rovers manager continued with a 2-0 win at Bristol City thanks to Grant Hanley and Ben Marshall goals.

Matt Mills' brace helped Nottingham Forest to a 3-0 home win over Fulham with Chris O'Grady grabbing the other goal.

Dean Smith's first game in charge of Brentford ended in a 2-0 home win against MK Dons and Wolves won 2-1 at Rotherham, with Danny Batth scoring the winning goal on 54 minutes.