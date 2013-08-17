Championship Wrap: Forest three from three
Nottingham Forest took an outright lead at the top of the Championship as they extended their 100 per cent record on Saturday.
Billy Davies' men earned their third win in as many games in 2013-14 by taking a 3-0 victory against Bolton, who saw Darren Pratley dismissed for a second bookable offence.
Jamie Mackie opened the scoring at the City Ground after just two minutes, and second-half strikes from Andy Reid and Henri Lansbury sealed the points for Forest.
Watford sit just behind the leaders in second after they shared an entertaining 3-3 draw with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.
Adam Le Fondre's early strike and a brace from Jem Karacan had put the hosts in a comfortable position going into the final 15 minutes, despite Marco Faraoni's second-half goal for Watford.
But a Diego Fabbrini-won penalty, converted by Troy Deeney, and a 90th-minute goal from the man himself helped Gianfranco Zola's men steal a draw.
Watford are joined on seven points by Blackpool, Burnley and Queens Park Rangers after Saturday's action ensured they would lock out the top five places.
Burnley earned a 2-0 home win over Yeovil Town thanks to late goals from Keith Treacy and Sam Vokes, while a last-minute Tom Hitchcock goal gave QPR a slender 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town.
Blackpool, meanwhile, were the victims of a 90th-minute goal, as Marvin Emnes helped Middlesbrough to a 1-1 draw after Chris Basham had opened the scoring.
Charlton Athletic also pulled off a comeback to take a point, overturning a 2-0 deficit to grab a draw against Barnsley.
Local rivals Derby County and Leicester City were arguably involved in Saturday's headline clash, though an own-goal from goalkeeper Lee Grant proved the only difference between the sides as Derby slipped to a 1-0 defeat.
Early pacesetters Wigan Athletic also endured a disappointing day, following up their 4-0 victory over Barnsley with a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in their second league fixture of the season.
Elsewhere in the Championship, Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town both earned 1-0 wins away from home as they beat Birmingham City and Millwall respectively.
And in the day's earlier game, Leeds United came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw at home to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
