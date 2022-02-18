Charlie Mulgrew returns to training for Dundee United after calf problem
By PA Staff published
Defender Charlie Mulgrew has returned to training ahead of Dundee United’s cinch Premiership game against Rangers at Tannadice on Sunday after being out with a calf injury.
Full-back Kieran Freeman might have an outside chance of making the
squad after suffering a muscle injury.
Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are medium to long-term absentees.
Fashion Sakala, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin could return to the Rangers squad for the trip to Tayside.
The trio were left out of the squad for the Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Thursday night for unspecified reasons.
Filip Helander is not registered in the Light Blues’ European squad and will be available again while Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.
