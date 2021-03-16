Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard aims to appoint new boss by end of the week

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard expects to have a new manager in place before the end of the week.

Lee Bowyer resigned on Monday amid reports he will take charge at Birmingham should Aitor Karanka lose his job.

Assistant manager Johnnie Jackson has stepped up for Tuesday night’s game against Bristol Rovers, and Sandgaard told talkSPORT: “Hopefully we will have things sorted out here before the end of the week. I am very confident that that will all be figured out by the end of the week.

“At this stage here we are going to have Johnnie Jackson…until we get settled.

“But actually, the players are so seasoned, so good, that I don’t expect that it will hurt our performance on the pitch.

“I’m actually very confident that we’ll be able to pick it up simply because they are so experienced.”