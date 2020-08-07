Charlton proposed takeover blow as three director applications rejected by EFL

Charlton’s proposed takeover has suffered a major blow after three individuals failed the English Football League’s fit and proper persons test.

Manchester-based businessman Paul Elliott took control of East Street Investments (ESI), the company that owns the Addicks, from Tahnoon Nimer in June, but the EFL has not approved the applications of three directors.

A statement from the governing body read: “At its meeting earlier this week, the EFL Board was asked to consider Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT) applications lodged by Charlton Athletic in respect of a number of different individuals.

“Following a full and comprehensive appraisal of all the relevant matters the Board determined that three individuals were subject to a Disqualifying Condition and the EFL declined to approve their applications. Those individuals have 14 days to appeal the decision.

“The EFL continues to consider applications from other individuals under the OADT.”

The Addicks are in disarray as they are under a transfer embargo while their ownership situation drags on.

They are also undertaking a legal challenge to fight the EFL’s decision to impose Sheffield Wednesday’s points deduction in the 2020/21 season rather than 2019/20 – a decision that relegates them to League One.