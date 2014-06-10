Chavez calls for fast start from Honduras

Luis Suarez's side have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions but had their hopes boosted by a gritty 0-0 friendly draw against England on Saturday.

And Chavez - who feels his side can "make history" in Brazil – has urged his team-mates to start the tournament brightly.

"We're in a difficult group," he told The Guardian.

"We know all about what France can do. Ecuador has good players. Switzerland we're familiar with.

"But we believe in ourselves. We're there to make history.

"We've got to concentrate on the first match (of the tournament). That's the match that's going to set the tone and the task for us."

Honduras meet France – fresh off an 8-0 thumping of Jamaica last week – in Porto Alegre.