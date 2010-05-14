Chelsea 90/1 to hit seven again

This season Chelsea have broken the record for the number of goals scored in a Premier League season (103) and netted seven or more on four occasions.

Given they are playing the team that finished bottom of the Premier League this season in Portsmouth - who the Blues battered 5-0 at Fratton Park in March - could Carlo Ancelotti's men break Bury’s long-held record this weekend?

FourFourTwo's betting partner, Paddy Power have a Chelsea 7-0 win at a massive 90/1- huge odds considering that last Sunday they were 45/1 to beat Wigan by that same scoreline.

Despite the long odds there will still be punters backing this in the hope of winning big. It’ll mark a league and cup double for the Londoners should they see off Pompey.

Chelsea are odds on at 1/5 to win inside 90 minutes and an even bigger 1/10 to lift the FA Cup. So it’s the bets with more value that will sway fans this weekend.

Portsmouth have nothing to lose, everyone is expecting them to be beaten. But the same people expected Spurs to beat Pompey in the semi-finals.

Manager Avram Grant, the former Chelsea boss, would love to get one over his former employers, and his side are 12/1 to cause an upset and 11/2 to take the tie into extra time.

1/5 Chelsea Win

11/2 Draw

12/1 Portsmouth Win

It’s little surprise that the scorer markets are dominated by the free-scoring Blues. Didier Drogba loves scoring at Wembley and leads the first scorer market at 13/5.

His opposite number, Aruna Dindane, is 10/1 to score the opener.

You have to believe there will be goals in the match purely on the basis of Chelsea’s recent scoring record, with Frank Lampard available at 4/1 or 11/1 for a hat-trick.

Plus, if Lampard scores the last goal in 90 minutes, Paddy Power will refund all losing 1st/last goalscorer, correct score & scorecast singles on the match.

Kevin Prince-Boateng enjoyed scoring from the penalty spot against Spurs in the last round and could carry value at 20/1 for a first goal in the final.

First Scorers

13/5 Drogba

4/1 Anelka

4/1 Lampard

5/1 Malouda

11/2 Kalou

8/1 Joe Cole

20/1 Terry

10/1 Dindane

16/1 Piquionne

18/1 Kanu

18/1 O’Hara

20/1 Boateng

33/1 Belhadj

50/1 Mokoena

Chelsea are 16/1 to a repeat the 5-0 mauling they subjected Portsmouth to in March at Wembley on Saturday.

There’s going to be some big scorelines backed in this cup final and many will be backing Chelsea at 90/1 for another 7-0 success.

If Pompey are to win they’ll need to play the game of their lives, but anything can happen in a final and that’s why everyone loves the FA Cup.

Nobody expected Pompey to beat Spurs 2-0. Whether they can repeat that feat in the final remains to be seen, but Paddy Power are offering 175/1 on it.

Correct Scores

6/1 Chelsea 1-0

9/2 Chelsea 2-0

17/2 Chelsea 2-1

11/2 Chelsea 3-0

17/2 Chelsea 4-0

16/1 Chelsea 5-0

35/1 Chelsea 6-0

90/1 Chelsea 7-0

40/1 Pompey 1-0

175/1 Pompey 2-0

50/1 Pompey 2-1

500/1 Pompey 3-0

325/1 Pompey 3-1

