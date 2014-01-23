Chelsea agree deal for Basel winger Salah

The 21-year-old has come to prominence with a series of impressive displays for the Swiss Super League champions, including scoring against Chelsea in last season's UEFA Europa semi-finals, though Basel exited the competition 5-2 on aggregate.

He followed that with a strike against the London club in a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in this year's UEFA Champions League in September.

Salah has been a rumoured transfer target for Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the January transfer window, although they have been usurped.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm an agreement has been reached with FC Basel for the transfer of their 21-year-old attacking midfielder Mohamed Salah.

"The move is subject to the Egyptian international agreeing personal terms and completing a medical examination."

Basel also confirmed the agreement, and said the announcement was to "prevent further speculation".

