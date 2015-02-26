Chelsea agree record sponsorship deal

The Stamford Bridge outfit have had a partnership with Samsung since 2005, but Thursday's announcement will see their sponsor change from the start of next season.

A renewed focus on Financial Fair Play regulations has prompted a more frugal approach from Stamford Bridge recently, with a number of high-profile sales.

The departures of Juan Mata, David Luiz and Romelu Lukaku have raised significant cash for Chelsea.

And they now appear to be following the lead of Premier League rivals Manchester United, who have funded the signings of high-profile players – including Mata – with a vast collection of lucrative commercial deals.