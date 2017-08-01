Chelsea and Terry in clear with FA over substitution

Chelsea and John Terry will face no action from the Football Association over the former club captain's ceremonial substitution on the final day of last season.

Terry brought down the curtain on a career-long association with Chelsea by being replaced after 26 minutes of the 5-1 win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

The ex-England skipper revealed it was his idea to make way in the same minute as the squad number he wore with distinction over the course of 19 years.

In response to reports of punters winning sizable sums of money by putting bets on the Terry substitution, the FA's Integrity Department asked betting companies to provide any relevant information on the matter.

Omnisport understands the governing body found no evidence to suggest information on the incident was provided to inform betting patterns, nor was there any attempt at so-called spot fixing.

Terry, 36, has since joined Aston Villa, who he will captain for the 2017-18 Championship campaign.