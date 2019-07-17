Chelsea away kit 2019/20: Blues release Mod-inspired new shirt

Chelsea have unveiled their away shirt for the 2019/20 season, inspired by London’s Mod culture which thrived on King’s Road in the 1960s.

The kit is based on a crisp white polo jersey complete with button-down collar – trimmed with red and blue stripes, and fastened in the centre by two buttons inscribed with the phrase, ‘The Pride of London’.

The jersey’s sleeves are also trimmed with red and blue, while the look is completed by white shorts and Chelsea blue socks – white/red/white, which evoke the famous Mod target symbol.

“We feel this kit will make the players feel super sharp when playing on the road," says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director.

Frank Lampard will hope he’s right.

