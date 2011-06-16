Chelsea bid for Modric 'too low'

With the Blues' bid said to have been rejected out of hand by Tottenham, his agent Nikky Vukan has claimed that it would take a far greater fee to prize the player away from North London, and claimed his client is happy at White Hart Lane.

"Luka is happy at Spurs but if an offer came in that was acceptable to the club and player, we would be willing to discuss it," said Vukan.

"In my opinion, £22 million is a valuation that is too low for the player."

The Croatian midfielder arrived at White Hart Lane from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 for a fee of £16.5 million and has gone on to establish himself as a pivotal part of the Harry Redknapp’s team, clocking up 118 appearances for the Lilywhites in three seasons, scoring 12 goals in the process

Although the player signed a new six-year deal last year, highlighting the fact that Tottenham had no interest in selling their star man, Modric did however last month tell Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List that he may consider a move elsewhere.

"If an offer comes which is good for Tottenham and for me also, then a transfer is possible,” he said.

By Matt Maltby