Chelsea captain Terry set to miss PSG clash

Chelsea captain John Terry is set to miss the Champions League last-16 second leg with Paris Saint-Germain, Guus Hiddink has confirmed.

A hamstring problem has kept the centre-back out of Chelsea's last three Premier League games and he was also forced to sit out the 2-1 defeat in Paris last month.

Hiddink does not expect the 35-year-old to be fit enough to return when the Ligue 1 leaders visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as he is concerned about his ability to last a full competitive game.

"I don't think John will make it on Wednesday. For the time being, there has not been enough development to put him on the list," he said.

"It's not worse – he trained and had treatment on Saturday morning, and he can run, but he cannot go into a longer stretch where you have to accelerate. There he has to be careful.

"When he is ready to do so, maybe on Tuesday, he will play in a practice match, but I don't think he will make it. Hopefully, let's see what can be done for next weekend."

Hiddink has called on the home supporters to offer a more intimidating atmosphere than they created for the 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday as they look to reach the Champions League last eight.

"We had to get our own players angry, to wind them up, and some of them needed a wake-up call," he said.

"I don't have any fear about waking them up for big games – they will be there. We are underdogs, but let's be very tough underdogs."