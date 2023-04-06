Chelsea considering appointing former Liverpool midfielder as new manager in shock decision: report

Chelsea are currently finalising their shortlist of managers to take over full-time from Graham Potter in the dugout at Stamford Bridge after sacking the 47-year-old on Sunday night.

While Frank Lampard will take charge of the Blues on an interim basis until the end of the season, the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are beginning to step up their negotiations with potential candidates, and a former Liverpool midfielder has emerged as a surprise contender.

Indeed, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is, according to the Guardian, admired by Chelsea, and the Spaniard could potentially hold talks with the club surrounding the vacancy.

The 41-year-old moved into coaching immediately after retiring from professional football in 2017 at Bayern Munich, and has since coached the Real Sociedad reserve side before taking over at Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022.

Alonso spent three seasons in charge of Real Sociedad B, who currently play in the third tier of Spanish football. During his second season coaching them, Alonso led them to the Segunda División for the first time since 1961/62.

However, he left in 2022 following relegation.

Leverkusen are currently seventh in the Bundesliga, but Alonso's tenure at the club has quietly impressed executives around Europe. In total he has managed 25 games at the German side, winning 14, drawing four and losing seven.

They're due to take on Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League quarter-finals later this month, too.

Despite stating Chelsea admire Alonso as a manager, the Guardian also point out that due to his inexperience in top-level football, it is unlikely he will be appointed.

Julian Nagelsmann is still being heavily linked to the job, due to his "great relationship" with owner Todd Boehly, while Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino are all out of work and could be drafted into the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Independent, Chelsea are considering holding talks with former boss Antonio Conte over the vacant manager's role, too.