Frank Lampard spotted at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea consider appointing him as caretaker manager: report
The former Chelsea manager could be about to take temporary charge of the Blues
Chelsea are currently on the hunt for a permanent manager after sacking Graham Potter last weekend, but owner Todd Boehly could make the shock decision to appoint Frank Lampard on a temporary basis until the end of the season.
Bruno Saltor is currently the interim head coach of the Blues, overseeing Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Saltor served under Potter as a coach during his short tenure at Chelsea.
However, with Lampard spotted in attendance at the game, The Sun are reporting that Chelsea are considering appointing him as caretaker manager until the end of the current campaign.
Lampard managed Chelsea under the previous ownership, from 2019 until his sacking in January 2021. The Chelsea legend was in the dugout for 84 games during his 18 months at the helm, posting a win percentage of 52.4 per cent.
He also led them to the FA Cup final in 2019/20, where Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side beat them.
Chelsea have nine Premier League games and a Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid to come in the remainder of the season. When Chelsea won Europe's premier competition in 2021, Lampard got them out of the group stage but didn't have the opportunity to navigate the knockout stages prior to his sacking.
More recently, the 44-year-old kept Everton in the Premier League last season, surviving relegation after taking over the Goodison side in a precarious position. Failure to help the club progress this campaign ultimately led to his dismissal in January, though, with Sean Dyche replacing him.
In Chelsea's hunt for a permanent manager, there are a host of names being linked with the job.
Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is said to be a frontrunner and have a "great relationship" with Todd Boehly, while out-of-work Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino are all reportedly holding talks with club executives.
Enrique has previously expressed his desire to manage in England, but it seems Pochettino prefers a move back to Tottenham. Elsewhere, former Chelsea bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho have also been linked with the vacant role.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
