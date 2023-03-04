Chelsea ease pressure on Graham Potter as they stop rot with narrow win over Leeds

Chelsea slightly eased the pressure on head coach Graham Potter with a 1-0 win over Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Coming into what looked like a make-or-break afternoon for Potter, the Blues had gone six games in all competitions without a win – failing to score in five of those – and lost their last three.

In the build-up to this crunch clash, Potter had acknowledged that his position was under threat but stressed that he had the full backing of his players.

And, while it wasn't an entirely convincing performance, they went some way to repaying him here, as Wesley Fofana's header from Ben Chilwell's outswinging corner early in the second half secured a first victory for the Blues since they beat Crystal Palace by the same scoreline in mid-January.

Goals remain at a premium for Chelsea, but recording a positive result ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last 16 second-leg clash with Borussia Dortmund – where the Blues will look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit – was a must.

As for Leeds, it's now one win and one loss from Javi Gracia's two league matches in charge; the Whites remain just a point above the relegation zone in 17th.