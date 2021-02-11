Chelsea edge Barnsley to seal FA Cup progression

A second half strike from Tammy Abraham was enough to guide Chelsea to a 1-0 win over Barnsley in their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Thursday evening.

A tight first half saw the Championship side show plenty of courage but had nothing to show for it, while the Blues struggled to find their rhythm.

Chelsea, though, started the second half brightly before eventually taking the lead with 64 minutes gone. Abraham the man getting on the score sheet as he tapped home a Reece James cross to round off a fantastic move.

Barnsley tried to get back into the game but Thomas Tuchel’s men controlled possession of the ball and managed to see out the game.