Chelsea and Tottenham see UEFA rules 'bent' in boost for European success

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to come true on his claim he 'always wins something in his second season' at a club

Despite differing fortunes in the Premier League Chelsea and Tottenham both secured direct passage to the round of 16 in their respective European competitions.

Chelsea went through a flawless group stage as they topped the Europa Conference League group phase while Tottenham finished fourth in the Europa League, just two points off Lazio.

As such, both teams earned the right to playing the second leg of their knockout clash at home which may have caused an issue with UEFA's rules.

UEFA willing to 'make exception' for Chelsea and Tottenham as European knockout stages loom

Son Heung-min looks to win his first trophy with Tottenham in the Europa League (Image credit: Alamy)

Following the conclusion of the play-offs Chelsea and Tottenham know more about who they will face in the round of 16 of their respective competitions.

Chelsea will face either Real Betis or Copenhagen, whilst Tottenham's opponents will be wither AZ Alkmaar or Real Sociedad.

Enzo Maresca is trying to win his first trophy as Chelsea manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under normal circumstances UEFA rules prevent two clubs in the same city, or within a 50km radius hosting matches on the same day.

Both set of criteria is obviously met with Chelsea and Tottenham both located in London, however, according to The Daily Mail, the games are set to go ahead on Thursday March 13 in the capital.

Ange Postecoglou will be looking to come true on his promise that he 'always wins things in his second season,' with the Europa League the only realistic chance his side stand of silverware.

Enzo Maresca will be looking to use the Europa Conference League as a way of securing a major trophy, with the Premier League seemingly out of reach now for the Blues, and a premature exit from the FA Cup providing little room for error in Europe.

Cole Palmer has been added to Chelsea's squad for the rest of the Europa Conference League season (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view both clubs should be viewing European success as a priority for the rest of the season.

Both side boast impressive young talents, and winning a trophy would provide valuable experience as they look to try and push on in the coming years.

The draws for both competitions take place on February 21 where each club will get a better idea of their path to the final.