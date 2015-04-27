Chelsea to face Sydney in June

Premier League leaders Chelsea will head to Australia for the first time in 50 years, with a friendly against Sydney FC confirmed for June.

Jose Mourinho's side, champions in waiting, face the Sky Blues at ANZ Stadium on June 2.

Just three days earlier, Sydney - coached by former Socceroo Graham Arnold - take on another Premier League outfit in Tottenham.

Chelsea, who last toured Australia in 1965, are expected to bring a full-strength squad.

"We are delighted to be returning to Australia for the first time in many years and look forward to playing at the iconic ANZ Stadium," Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said.

"Australia is unchartered territory for the modern Chelsea, and I can't wait to see our many fans there as we show our appreciation for their long-distance support of the club.

"We are sure the team will put on an entertaining display as we end what has been a memorable campaign."

Mourinho's men are also scheduled to compete at the International Champions Cup in the United States in the off-season.

Chelsea are 10 points clear atop the Premier League table and are almost certain to win their fifth league title.

Sydney FC finished second in the A-League regular season.

It is set to be a big off-season of friendlies in Australia, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Roma, Liverpool, Tottenham and Villarreal all set to visit.