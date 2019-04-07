Chelsea have identified the high-profile striker they want to lead their attack next season – report

The Daily Mirror claim that contact has been made between Chelsea and Lewandowski’s representatives, ahead of a big summer of change at Bayern.

Lewandowski will turn 31 in August, which could put off the Blues if younger targets are available, but the Pole has scored 186 goals in 234 appearances since joining Bayern in 2014 – including two on Saturday as Bayern trounced Borussia Dortmund 5-0.

Chelsea will be in desperate need of a proven new front man this summer with Eden Hazard likely to leave for Real Madrid, Alvaro Morata out on loan at Atletico Madrid and Olivier Giroud keen to depart Stamford Bridge over lack of playing time.

The Mirror also claim that the Blues are tracking Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old striker Alexander Isak, who has scored 11 games in 11 Eredivisie goals on loan at Willem II this term. Barcelona were also linked last week.

Chelsea are appealing against a two-window transfer ban handed out to them by FIFA for breaching rules in relation to the signing of minors, and their case will be dealt with by the Court of Arbitration for Sport later this month.

