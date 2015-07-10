Chelsea loan out young trio

Chelsea have announced Izzy Brown and Nathan will join Vitesse on loan for the 2015-16 campaign, while Andreas Christensen is to spend the season with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Versatile forward Brown made his senior debut at the back end of last season, while attacking midfielder Nathan is a new arrival from Atletico Paranaense.

And both players will now become the latest Chelsea youngsters to spend time with Eredivisie side Vitesse - as part of a continuing partnership between the two clubs.

Another teenager, Christensen, has agreed a season-long loan move to Gladbach.

The Danish defender also made his senior bow for Chelsea last term, in addition to gaining international recognition.