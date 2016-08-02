Chelsea loan Rahman to Schalke
Baba Rahman has left Chelsea on loan after only one season at Stamford Bridge, returning to the Bundesliga with Schalke.
Schalke have signed defender Baba Rahman from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.
The Ghana international passed his medical with the Bundesliga side on Sunday before completing his move on Tuesday, with a reported loan fee of €500,000 paid to Antonio Conte's side.
Rahman joined Chelsea on a five-year contract in August 2015 after the club reportedly splashed out an initial £14million to sign him from Augsburg.
But the 22-year-old only made 11 Premier League starts in his debut campaign and Conte has allowed him to leave Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis.
Rahman previously worked with new Schalke boss Markus Weinzierl at Augsburg and the pair have now been reunited.
"Abdul [Rahman] is a left-back who is strong going forward. I am absolutely convinced of his qualities," Weinzierl commented on the capture of the full-back.
"He is a great addition to our team."
Schalke, who finished fifth last season, have already brought in striker Breel Embolo, Sevilla defender Coke and centre-back Naldo ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.
