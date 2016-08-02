Chelsea loan Rahman to Schalke

Schalke have signed defender Baba Rahman from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

The Ghana international passed his medical with the Bundesliga side on Sunday before completing his move on Tuesday, with a reported loan fee of €500,000 paid to Antonio Conte's side.

Rahman joined Chelsea on a five-year contract in August 2015 after the club reportedly splashed out an initial £14million to sign him from Augsburg.

But the 22-year-old only made 11 Premier League starts in his debut campaign and Conte has allowed him to leave Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis.

Rahman previously worked with new Schalke boss Markus Weinzierl at Augsburg and the pair have now been reunited.

"Abdul [Rahman] is a left-back who is strong going forward. I am absolutely convinced of his qualities," Weinzierl commented on the capture of the full-back.

"He is a great addition to our team."

Schalke, who finished fifth last season, have already brought in striker Breel Embolo, Sevilla defender Coke and centre-back Naldo ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.