Italian giants set to battle for Chelsea winger's signature

The Stamford Bridge club have been hit by a transfer ban that prevents them from bringing in players over the next two windows after breaking rules over the signing of minors.

With star man Eden Hazard heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season, the Blues’ forward line could take another hit as they face a battle to hold on to Pedro.

The Express believes that Inter and AC Milan are chasing the 31-year-old, with the latter’s sporting director Leonardo said to be a fan of the Spain international.

The two San Siro giants are lurking with Pedro’s contract set to enter its final year this summer.

Chelsea have appealed against their transfer ban and will hear the decision on April 11, although the club intends to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if their appeal fails.

The club had already agreed a deal to bring in Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic before the punishment was handed out and the USA star will arrive this summer.

Another player who could be on his way to west London is midfielder Bakayoko, who has impressed on loan at Milan this season.

The Sun reports that the Serie A side aren’t willing to meet the £32.5 million required to make the Frenchman’s move permanent at the end of the season.

However, the club are keen to keep him in Italy and will offer a lower fee to secure his services, a proposal Chelsea are not expected to listen to.

The 24-year-old has spoken repeatedly of his desire to stay in Milan after producing some impressive displays following a difficult start to life in Italy.

