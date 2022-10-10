Chelsea report: AC Milan consider January move for out-of-favour Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech could be offered a chance to revive his fading fortunes with a loan move to AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the January transfer window.

The attacking midfielder has made just five appearances for Chelsea (opens in new tab) this season and only one start, in the 2-1 defeat away to Southampton (opens in new tab) at the end of August.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (opens in new tab), Milan have already made contact with Blues bosses but discussions between them are still at an early stage.

Originally signed by Frank Lampard, Ziyech was in and out of the team under his replacement Thomas Tuchel and has seen limited action since the appointment of Graham Potter.

The Chelsea squad has no shortage of attacking options, with major signings Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left on the bench for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers (opens in new tab).

Ziyech made a brief cameo, replacing Kai Havertz late in the second half, with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

He has struggled to find any rhythm with restricted game time, only starting 14 matches in the Premier League last season.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020, Ziyech has failed to establish himself in the Chelsea team, falling short of the impressive form he showed at previous club Ajax (opens in new tab).

The Moroccan international became their key creative spark under Erik ten Hag, scoring 21 goals and registering 24 assists in 49 games during his penultimate season.

His exploits helped them to reclaim the Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur’s remarkable comeback.

A €40million deal was struck for the talented Ziyech, who agreed personal terms on a lucrative five-year deal.

With more than half of his contract still to run, the 29-year-old could be open to joining Milan as the reigning Serie A champions look to retain their crown.