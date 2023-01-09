Chelsea report: Blues retain interest in Russian teenager - and he wants a move

Chelsea are interested in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan and the teenager wants to make a Stamford Bridge move happen, according to reports.

The Blues have been hoovering up young talent from across the globe this season, most recently Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana.

Zakharyan, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder with six Russia caps to his name, is another promising talent on Chelsea’s radar, and they were in talks to sign him over the summer.

Graham Potter's side have been busy in the transfer market

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Premier League side remain interested in a deal, but Zakharyan is one of several young players being looked at and a move doesn’t appear imminent.

Zakharyan is keen on a switch to London after featuring regularly for Dynamo this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder is valued at £13 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)and has a contract to June 2024 with the Moscow club.

The youngster broke into the Dynamo first team in the 2020/21 season and became the club’s third-youngest league scorer when he netted his first senior goal against Akhmat Grozny in February 2021.

Raheem Sterling was one of Chelsea's blockbuster summer signings

He went on to be crowned the club’s player of the season and the Russian Football Union’s best Under-21 player that year, before winning the Dynamo player of the season award again last term.

Chelsea were in talks to sign Zakharyan last summer, but were unable to complete the deal, with Dynamo blaming “technical reasons beyond our control”.

A note on the Russian club’s website (opens in new tab)said: “For several days, there have been intense negotiations between Dynamo and Chelsea, in which our club took a constructive position.

“However, it is not possible to transfer a player in this summer transfer window for a number of technical reasons beyond our control. Nevertheless, Dynamo remain open to offers that will suit the club and the football player.

“At the moment, the parties have decided that Arsen will continue playing for Dynamo.”

