Chelsea report: Blues could land Bayern Munich defender to bolster backline
By Mark White published
Chelsea have defensive worries, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger both out of contract soon – now a Bayern Munich star could be set for the Bridge
Chelsea may be set to lose two centre-backs in the coming months – but may well reinforce at the back with a Bayern Munich rock.
Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both running down their contracts, with the pair targeted by some of Europe's finest. Rudiger is linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, while Christensen has apparently caught the attention of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern centre-back Niklas Sule could provide the perfect opportunity for the European champions to work out a deal that suits all parties, according to football.london.
The outlet notes that German international Sule is available in the summer for a free transfer too, after failing to have agreed an extension to his time at the Allianz Arena. With Christensen reportedly on the radar for the German title-holders, Chelsea could well swap their Danish star for Sule.
Sule has never established himself as a permanent fixture in the starting XI for Bayern since arriving from Hoffenheim. He spent much of the Bavarians' Champions League-winning campaign injured, while the introduction of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig has pushed him further down the pecking order.
Thomas Tuchel would no doubt want a defender with Sule's strength and physicality. The German is more than capable of playing in a side that passes the ball out from the back though and can play in a four- or three-at-the-back formation.
More Chelsea news
TRANSFERS Chelsea report: Blues to sign three Barcelona stars for an incredible £110m
TRANSFERS Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger does not need pampering to sign new Chelsea deal
TRANSFERS Chelsea report: Blues to sign £33m 'next Kylian Mbappe'
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.