Chelsea report: Blues to sign three Barcelona stars for an incredible £110m

Chelsea are targeting a sensational £110m triple swoop for a Barcelona trio, with owner Roman Abramovich prepared to help improve the squad ahead.

The Blues have struggled in recent weeks, having dropped out of contention for the title race. The last couple of months have shown the club's profiles in attack to be unbalanced, while there are stars in defence and midfield whose futures are uncertain.

Abramovich, however, seems prepared to address the deficiencies within Thomas Tuchel's team and is apparently 100% committed to investing more money into the team. He is also said to be totally behind the German, who brought a second Champions League back to west London.

Most recently, Chelsea had a disciplinary issue to contend with, following Romelu Lukaku's unsanctioned Sky interview in which he claimed he wanted to return to Inter Milan in his prime. The club backed Tuchel's stance to drop the Belgian, suggesting that the Blues boss has the faith to make his own decisions regardless of the superstars Abramovich has signed for the side.

There could be more superstars on the horizon, however, according to this report from Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Apparently, Gavi, Frenkie De Jong and Sergino Dest are all being lined up from Barcelona, with Chelsea wanting to improve the midfield, while providing cover at full-back. How likely this rumour is remains to be seen, though.

Both midfielders would have to contend for spots with the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante, though De Jong has been used as a centre-back in the past. The potential could be there for Chelsea to move to a three-man midfield – though Mason Mount seems the most likely option to fill it. Dest has only shown the quality at Barca to be a backup option for a Premier League challenger at best: especially one with a buy-back agreement for Tino Livramento.

Gavi, De Jong and Dest are valued at £36m, £63m and £16m respectively by Transfermarkt.

