Chelsea report: Graham Potter has already identified his first transfer target

Graham Potter barely has his feet under the desk in his new role as Chelsea manager, but he's already identifying where he wants to improve the squad.

While Chelsea splashed out over £250m this summer – a record-breaking transfer spending spree – the fact they also paid Brighton around £20m for Potter's services and handed him a five-year contract suggest new owner Todd Boehly isn't done yet.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will attempt to prise Josko Gvardiol away from RB Leipzig in January.

The 20-year-old defender was wanted by a number of Europe's elite in the summer – including Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham – but he ended the transfer window by penning a new contract with Leipzig until 2027.

Gvardiol is seen as a long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta, who turned 33 last month.

The Croatian can play at centre-back and full-back, though the Blues reportedly had bids of up to £78m rejected by the Bundesliga side in the summer.

Despite his young age, Gvardiol has already made over 100 club appearances in his career, and is into double figures for Croatia, too.

Chelsea fans will be able to keep an eye on Gvardiol in the Champions League this week (opens in new tab), when Leipzig take on Real Madrid.