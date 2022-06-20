Chelsea report: Inter Milan director admits he 'might be forced' to sell star defender

Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that the Italian club could be forced to sell one of their key defenders this summer.

Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni have both been linked with Premier League moves in recent weeks, with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham said to be interested.

The sale of star striker Lautaro Martinez has also been touted, but Marotta explained that he would prefer to cash in on a defensive player.

“It’s a lot more difficult to replace a striker than a defender, because there aren’t many strikers around, and they have high prices,” he told Radio Anch’io Lo Sport.

“We will probably be forced to do something in defence, but we are already considering valid alternatives if one of our defenders leaves.”

Inter are reportedly looking to end the summer transfer window with a profit of around €60m, which will likely require the sale of one of their big-name players.

Inter are in talks with Chelsea over Romelu Lukaku’s return on loan to San Siro, while Paulo Dybala is also negotiating joining the Nerazzurri on a free transfer after leaving Juventus.

A reunion between Spurs boss Antonio Conte and his former Inter players Bastoni and Skriniar has been suggested, with Ivan Perisic already making the switch from Milan to north London this summer as a free agent.

Inter were also forced to make sales last summer, losing Lukaku to Chelsea and Achraf Hakimi to PSG after Conte walked out, and they finished second in Serie A behind rivals AC Milan in 2021/22.