Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich offers up hotel to NHS staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Chelsea announced that the Millenium Hotel, located at Stamford Bridge, will be open to accommodate National Health Service staff.

The club released a statement today to outline the availability for an initial two month period with a further review to follow.

Costs incurred will be covered by Roman Abramovich as the club work in tandem with Millenium Hotels and Resorts.

The statement from Chelsea (via the official website) was as follows: "Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes.

"Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

"This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.

"The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose.

"No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel.

"Millennium Hotels and Resorts, who manage the hotel, are supportive and assisting the club in providing this service to the NHS."

Blues owner Abramovich was hit by a reported £2.4bn drop in worth recently, said to be mainly down to the COVID-19 related crash.

The Russian oligarch, who no longer has a valid visa for the UK, is still, however, worth over £10bn.

NOW TRY...

Better off or not? How cancelling the season completely would affect every Premier League club

Euro 2020 to be delayed by a year – how COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting football: Premier League, Champions League, EFL and UEFA updates