Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel 'positive' for Christian Pulisic, says US coach Berhalter
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter sees 'more opportunities' for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea following Thomas Tuchel's exit
Christian Pulisic could be a beneficiary of Thomas Tuchel's dismissal at Chelsea, United States coach Gregg Berhalter believes.
Pulisic started in the 2-1 win over West Ham, which was Tuchel's final Premier League game in charge of the Blues, but has found opportunities hard to come by this season.
The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has played only 170 minutes in all competitions under the German coach this term, but will now have a chance to impress new manager Graham Potter.
"I’m not happy a guy lost his job," Berhalter said when asked about his player's situation at Chelsea.
"But if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it’s positive because he’s a guy that’s proven that he can perform at that level. We’ll just have to wait and see."
Pulisic remains a big part of Berhalter's plans for the World Cup and Berhalter will hope the 23-year-old can feature more often for his club in order to build up his form and fitness ahead of the US' opener against Wales in Qatar on November 21.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.