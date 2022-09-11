Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel 'positive' for Christian Pulisic, says US coach Berhalter

Christian Pulisic could be a beneficiary of Thomas Tuchel's dismissal at Chelsea, United States coach Gregg Berhalter believes.

Pulisic started in the 2-1 win over West Ham, which was Tuchel's final Premier League game in charge of the Blues, but has found opportunities hard to come by this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has played only 170 minutes in all competitions under the German coach this term, but will now have a chance to impress new manager Graham Potter.

"I’m not happy a guy lost his job," Berhalter said when asked about his player's situation at Chelsea.

"But if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it’s positive because he’s a guy that’s proven that he can perform at that level. We’ll just have to wait and see."

Pulisic remains a big part of Berhalter's plans for the World Cup and Berhalter will hope the 23-year-old can feature more often for his club in order to build up his form and fitness ahead of the US' opener against Wales in Qatar on November 21.